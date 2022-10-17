A local couple recently became owners of TGA Premier Sports Phoenix, an after-school sports program teaching kids tennis and golf.
Lynsey Breivogel and her husband, Drew, originally had their son enrolled in tennis in the program before the previous owner offered parents the opportunity to buy the franchise in Phoenix. After discussing it, they closed on the company in June and are now fully operational.
“We thought it was important to be in (our kids’) world and teach,” Breivogel said. “It’s not something we always have to find a sitter or are dragging them along to something they don’t have any interest in.”
While the Chandler couple previously owned a construction company in Washington state, they have always been sports minded. What originally drew them to enroll their son in the program was because it offered sports options not typically available at the elementary school level. Another plus was that she had an extra hour to pick him up after school since it was an after-school program.
Breivogel taught boxing to both kids and adults. While she enjoys both age groups, she said that teaching kids can be more fun.
“The kids make it a little bit more fun, a little goofier and not so serious,” she said. “It’s not like a workout per-se, it’s more like learning a new skill and learning to listen to a different authority figure–all while having a good time.”
Currently, TGA Premier Sports Phoenix has about 250 to 270 kids enrolled in their first fall session. Although Breivogel is open to expansion throughout the Valley in the future, right now they are focused on building their brand–and community–in Gilbert and Chandler.
“Right now, our main goal is to be known in the community, that kids want to do our program, that parents love us and that we have good customer service and friendships,” Breivogel said.
