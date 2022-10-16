Lil’ Town Butcher, a diner and butcher shop, was officially welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12.
Family-owned and operated, Lil’ Town Butcher is a full-service butcher shop that offers a large selection of quality, all-natural meats including beef, poultry, pork, exotics and fish. The shop, which operates under the motto “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend,” aims to provide great quality service and products to the community.
It’s not exactly new to town, though. The business opened as Lil’ Miss Butcher in July 2021 but later expanded into Lil’ Town Butcher and started serving food as well. It has been praised for its Italian Beef Philly Cheese Steak and even its house-made dog treats.
Lil’ Town Butcher is located at 4705 E. Carefree Highway Suite 101 in Cave Creek and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit butchershopnearme.net or Facebook.com/lil.butcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.