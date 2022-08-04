Kingdom Care Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Originally from a small town outside of St. Louis, owner Brennan Sanders and his wife, Lauren, moved to Phoenix in 2015 and have fallen in love with the city and its people. Coming from the service and hospitality industry, Sanders prioritizes customer service and prides himself on building strong and lasting relationships with his clients. The couple has a passion for home improvement and are always looking for new projects to do around the house. Sanders brings the experience he has gained from maintaining and remodeling homes to caring for his clients’ homes.
Before starting Kingdom Care, Sanders was a sommelier and manager for a local winery. Though his priorities have shifted to helping the seasonal and vacation rental homeowners of the Valley, he still loves the Arizona wine industry and can often be found visiting the local tasting rooms. If his clients have a wine cellar they worry about while they are away, they can rest assured that Sanders will look after that collection as if it were his own.
Kingdom Care Home Watch serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek. Reach Sanders at 602-327-1334 or at kindomcareaz@gmail.com. Learn more from his website, kingdomcareaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.