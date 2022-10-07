Mike Edwards is no stranger to hospitality. Working in the restaurant industry for 15 years and eight of those as a bartender allowed him to identify a need in the community. A need for people to have a safe way home with services like Uber and Lyft not servicing the area. With no lit or paved walkways, an idea sparked for Edwards as he thought about the 3-mile radius of Cave Creek.
Starting in 2019 he kept refining the idea that has now come to life which is the concept he now calls Handlebars.
“If you'd like to learn more about the community and the history of the towns, or you're just looking for the best tacos around, Handlebars knows the way,” said Edwards.
He realized that if there was a service that facilitated both history tours and rides to your destination that it was just what Cave Creek needed.
Edwards purchased five-seater golf carts with, of course, his handlebar mustache on the front so that he could facilitate everything locals and tourists could need. He can pick you up from your hotel and take you on a tour of the area or get you home safe after a night out.
Cave Creek native Edwards knows just about everything there is to know about Cave Creek. He knows the owners of virtually every business, the best shopping for your souvenir of choice and the way to the most unique dining experience in the area.
Guests that come to Cave Creek for a destination experience or a staycation call Handlebars to find out where to go and to avoid dealing with parking in the area. Edwards researched the area and realized that certain spots on the edge of town do have availability for services like Uber and so he saw a way to help people further by driving folks to those pick-up spots.
“We are hospitality inclined and I know almost everything about this town,” said Edwards.
The company is growing so the available times are subject to change, but he is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 pm.
Most every bar and hotel in the area has Handlebars contact information, but you can reach them directly at 480-488-4228 or visit handlebarcarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.