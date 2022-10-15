Ginnys Kitchen

Ginnys Kitchen, located in Scottsdale, had its official grand opening Oct. 1 and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4.

 Courtesy of Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4.

“Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”

Located at 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, in Scottsdale, Ginnys Kitchen serves American comfort food. Some menu staples include chicken pot pie, Colorado pot roast, Ginnys meatloaf, sweet home Alabama burger, four different po'boys, fried green tomatoes, Memphis wings and Maryland crab cakes, as well as beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

The restaurant’s name is a tribute to Chef Larry Shore’s mother, who inspired him to become a chef. 

The restaurant had its grand opening Oct. 1 and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit ginnyskitchenaz.com

