FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good," successfully planted 50,000 native trees for the second consecutive year with the global reforestation organization One Tree Planted.
“We are overjoyed to have finished another impactful year of collaboration with One Tree Planted,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley market president for FirstBank. “We’re hopeful the additional trees we planted will further improve our environment, creating healthier communities for future generations.”
For each FirstBank Bloom Package opened between June 1 and Aug. 31, FirstBank announced it would plant five trees to help improve air quality, filter and conserve water and support wildlife throughout Arizona, California and Colorado. Since the partnership’s inception, 100,000 trees have been planted by FirstBank across the three states.
In Arizona, FirstBank's Bloom Package campaign will benefit the Bear Wallow Wilderness area, which was devastated by the Wallow Fire in 2011. The campaign aimed to reforest approximately 700 acres of burn areas within the fire scar in the Black River watershed, a 114-mile-long river that flows southwest of Alpine in Arizona's White Mountains.
FirstBank is further supporting the environment by introducing Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic Visa Debit Cards to help reduce ocean waste. The bank has partnered with Second Wave, which uses recycled ocean-bound plastic sourced from the sea to repurpose it as the core of these debit cards.
“Plastic has a negative impact on the health of the world’s oceans. We’re hoping to do our part by introducing the Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic Visa Debit Cards so that our customers can support efforts to clean up our oceans, even from Arizona,” added Johnson.
Introducing Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic Visa Debit Cards is just one of several ways FirstBank is helping the planet. The bank has taken several sustainability measures in the workplace and community.
To find out more about the FirstBank Bloom Package, go to efirstbank.com/green.
