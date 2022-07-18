FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced, for the second consecutive year, it will partner with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted to plant five trees for every FirstBank Bloom Package through Aug. 31.
Last year, 50,000 trees were successfully reforested as a result of the campaign. This year, FirstBank is hoping to plant another 50,000 trees. The native trees will be planted throughout Arizona, California and Colorado in an effort to improve air quality, filter and conserve water, support wildlife and more.
“The Bloom campaign is a great opportunity to involve our customers in a planet-saving cause,” said Joel Johnson, FirstBank East Valley market president. “We are proud of the success we experienced last year and look forward to continuing that momentum in this year’s campaign.”
Planting trees is just one of the ways FirstBank gives back to the community. Through its partnership with Arizona Gives Day and Colorado Gives Day, FirstBank has helped raise over $392 million for nonprofit organizations. The bank also provides all employees two days of paid Volunteer Time Off to support causes they’re passionate about.
“We’re grateful to call FirstBank a partner and glad to see them take their mission to the next level yet again by supporting a powerful cause,” said Ashley Lamontagne, B2B marketing manager at One Tree Planted. “People often underestimate how valuable reforestation is to our climate and don’t realize planting trees can be among the most effective ways to improve air quality, water, and biodiversity. That’s why it’s great that organizations like FirstBank are making it easy for customers to make a real difference.”
The FirstBank Bloom Package helps make saving money, and the planet, easy. The package is a linked checking and savings account with no minimum balance requirements and no monthly service fees. To learn more or to open a FirstBank Bloom Package, visit efirstbank.com/green.
