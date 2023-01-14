Filiberto’s Lone Mountain is celebrating its five-year anniversary. According to owners Javier and Erika Villela, the Cave Creek location brought the brand to thousands of Filiberto’s lovers in the northern desert communities.
“We are very excited to celebrate five years in Cave Creek and our followers are thrilled too,” said Javier Villela. “Along with building our local presence, we look forward to meeting our customers and serving the best Mexican food at the best prices in the northern territory.”
Filiberto’s Lone Mountain is located at 31414 N. Cave Creek Road. Filiberto’s is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact Filiberto’s at 480-488-3624.
