Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus.
The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’ happiness. People can dress up or dress down, and can look forward to experiencing warm, southern hospitality with an extensive menu that ranges from comfort plates, steaks, pasta, seafood and all-American burgers.
“We are so honored to be opening in a community as awesome as Scottsdale,” said Matt Brice, Federal American Grill founder and CEO. “We’re eager to introduce this area to our obsessed hospitality, great food and craft cocktails. No matter what your request, yes is always our answer. We can’t wait to get involved and give back to the community surrounding our new location.”
Brice is especially excited to be working with his longtime friend and Operating Partner Steve Parker, who lives in Arizona and will be running the Scottsdale location with his local team.
“I can’t wait to meet all of our new neighbors and community members as soon as we open,” Parker said.
The Federal name has been in the family since the 1960s and stems from the Brice family’s obsession with hospitality, great food and ensuring a fun environment for guests. The menu is a tribute to classic American cuisine. Signature dishes include a fun appetizer selection including a half-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, fried cheeseburger egg rolls and a signature jumbo lump crab cake.
The lunch and dinner menu features favorites like the truffle stuffed chicken with herb creamy cheese filling, mashed potatoes, broccolini and white truffle as well as Thai shrimp and cheese grits with blackened citrus shrimp, Manchego cheese grits, Thai citrus glaze and wontons. Other standout items include a delicious selection of protein bowls, salads, steaks and seafood – and, of course, the Federal Burger.
To start the weekend off right, Federal American Grill also offers a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays with delicious dishes like the creme brûlée french toast served with bacon, breakfast potatoes and maple syrup as well as chicken and waffles with homemade waffle, buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cinnamon icing and breakfast potatoes. Guests can't forget to order refreshing libations including mimosas, the French 75 and many others.
The cocktail program is crafted so that guests have the perfect drink for their meal or time of day. Diners who order the Flaming Oldie, created with Elijah Craig bourbon, house bitters, 151-brûléed orange and cherry, will be delighted by the smoky cocktail prepared tableside. Other notable drinks include the Bourbon Peach Smash, Rosemary Blush, Paper Plane and more.
Guests can also look forward to a variety of community-focused events and fundraisers for local non-profits.
The restaurant is located at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. For hours of operation and more information about Federal American Grill, visit thefederalgrill.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.