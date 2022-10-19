Fearless Kitty Rescue offering free microchipping for four-legged friends

Fearless Kitty Rescue, partnering with Maddie’s Fund and Fl Nano, will be offering free cat and dog microchipping this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon to help make sure four-legged friends make it back home in case of the unthinkable.
“We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing — maybe they were just curious, following a scent, wandering through an open gate or became scared during a storm,” said Christine Fixico-Silver, executive director of Fearless Kitty Rescue.
“We work tirelessly to care for cats and kittens, whether they’re waiting for their new families or lost and need help getting back to their current homes. There is nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with microchip technology we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions.”
The purpose of the event is to ensure that as many dogs and cats as possible in the community and surrounding area are microchipped so that lost pets are reunited with their families as quickly as possible should they go missing. Sadly, according to industry statistics, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime. Simple practices like microchipping make information about lost pets easily accessible. A microchip can provide information about what can be done when a dog or cat is found, which can go a long way in keeping pets out of shelters and returning them home.
Saturday, Fearless Kitty Rescue volunteers will be in the north parking lot directly behind the Fountain Hills rescue to scan pets for preexisting microchips and if the presence of one is undetected a trained professional will safely insert a microchip. Volunteers will complete the registration of a microchipped pet in the Fearless Kitty Rescue database for future identification in the event that a missing pet is found. Fearless Kitty Rescue wants to ensure that pets have the best chance possible for reunification if they get lost.
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill cat rescue center. Fearless Kitty Rescue is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. The rescue center aims to create a future where all cats can live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition.
To learn more about the free microchipping event, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org or call 480-837-7777 with any questions. Fearless Kitty Rescue can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at @fearlesskittyrescue; @FearlessKitty12 on Twitter; and Fearless Kitty Rescue on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.