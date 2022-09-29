On Friday, Sept. 16, across all of its more than 600 shops, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.
Funds raised at shops in Phoenix will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
"Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter future," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're so thankful for our customers and the awesome organizations out there creating opportunities for our kids."
Since 2011, Dutch Bros' annual Buck for Kids campaign has partnered with customers to make a difference in the lives of local kids and families. Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
