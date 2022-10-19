For the entire month of October, Z’Tejas Southwest Grill is selling pink awareness ribbons for $10 and donating a portion of the proceeds to The Singletons, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping single-parent families battling cancer.
With the purchase of a ribbon, guests will receive a complimentary watermelon strawberry margarita or, if they prefer nonalcoholic, a strawberry lemonade (zero proof) cocktail.
The Singletons, a Valley-based nonprofit, supports single-parent families battling cancer through a variety of programs. One of those programs is called Bare Necessities, which helps to stock the homes of Singletons families each month with items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste, cleaner and more.
There are two Valley Z’Tejas locations, one in Scottsdale at 8300 N. Hayden Road, Suite D-101, and one in Chandler at 7221 W. Ray Road.
For more information on The Singletons, visit thesingletonsaz.org. For more information on Z’Tejas, visit ztejas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.