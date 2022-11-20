Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
Dakota London, Arizona's hair extension-only salon is opened at Desert Ridge Marketplace on Sept.13. With more than a decade in the business, Dakota London has become a leader in providing high-quality hair extensions to customers. The salon offers both micro link and sew-in weft extensions so clients can choose the best style for them. Using an InstaQuote tool, prospective clients can get pricing sent directly to them before their service. The 1,350-square-foot location is at the northwest side of the center near Fly Bye and Albertsons.
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza opens its third Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace this fall. Featuring award-winning and authentic slices, this pizzeria is well-known for its massive pies and signature artichoke pizza that has been featured on hit talk shows like Jay Leno, The Rachael Ray Show and more. Grab this famous slice soon in The District near Copper Blues Live and Barnes & Noble.
Cartel Roasting Co., a coffee shop favorite to many locals, is slated to open this fall inside The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Cartel will be located near the Splash Pad and Cold Stone Creamery for any morning caffeine fix or afternoon pick-me-up.
In October, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Rack opened its doors at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Nordstrom Rack delivers the fashion customers are used to experiencing at Nordstrom stores, while providing access to many of the same brands at a discount. The new location offers on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes. The 23,500-square-foot location is between Kohl’s and PetSmart.
Another first-to-market restaurant hitting Desert Ridge Marketplace is Spitz Mediterranean. This trendy street food eatery introduces a healthier, modern twist on the Mediterranean food prevalent in Europe. This new concept will be located in The District near the Splash Pad.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., in north Phoenix. For more information, visit shopdesertridge.com.
