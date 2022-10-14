Celestial Artisan Meadery was welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22.
Blending modern techniques and innovative flavors, while honoring the ancient traditions of mead making, the Celestial Artisan Meadery offers a variety of quality honey wines and ciders. It is located at 100 E. St., Suite 100, in Carefree.
All of its meads are even made with Arizona honey. For those who may have never tried mead, the Celestial Artisan Meadery is a great place to start. It has both tastings, flights and bottles available to take home, with flavors ranging from the Helios Dry, a more typical mead made with orange blossom honey to the “Banana Split in Space,” with notes of banana, chocolate and vanilla.
The Celestial Artisan Meadery’s products can also be found at Total Wine in the Arizona wines section. Those who visit the meadery in person can sip on their honey wine or cider while listening to live music, with performances every Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit celestialartisanmeads.com.
