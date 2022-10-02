Legacy Sports USA CEO Chad Miller announced this week that Bell Bank Park recently eclipsed three million visitors as the facility enters the fourth quarter of its first year in operation, and has ranked as high as 16th in attendance (currently sits 25th) among major sports facilities in the country, just behind venues like Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park. Bell Bank Park is also the top venue in Arizona in terms of overall attendance, beating out venues like Chase Field, State Farm Stadium and Footprint Arena.
The 320-acre sports and entertainment facility had its soft opening in January and official grand opening on Feb. 4, 2022, and over that span has hosted more than 225 sports competitions that include high-profile national events like APP and PPA professional pickleball, ACL professional cornhole, USA Gymnastics National Championships, Nike Tournament of Champions and the Native American Games National Championships.
Additionally, Bell Bank Park has hosted more than 50 special events including the grand opening Lindsey Stirling concert, Jurassic Quest, Arizona Strong Beer Festival, Cirque Mechanics Circus, La Mesa RV Shows, Food Truck Fridays, Summer Nights series and over family friendly, community events throughout the year.
“We are so proud of how far we have come from our initial groundbreaking in October of 2020 up until now, and that is a testament to our incredible Legacy Sports USA team, our corporate partners and sponsors, and of course the community,” Miller said. “Bell Bank Park is a massive project, and while we hit a few speed bumps early on due to the challenges of the COVID pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues, we are excited to see the facility thriving as we look to close out our first year in operation. We just want to give a huge thanks to everyone who has been a part of this project, your support has been integral to its early success.”
