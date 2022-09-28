Culminating its weeks-long Community Choice Charity Challenge, Bashas’ named C4 Foundation the grand prize winner of a $50,000 donation during a special event at a Bashas’ supermarket in Tempe Sept. 23.
The challenge, part of the hometown grocer’s 90th anniversary celebration, invited Arizonans to vote their favorite charities forward for a chance to win a big cash prize.
“It’s been a great pleasure to recognize organizations across the state that share our passion for giving as part of our milestone 90th anniversary celebration,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, Bashas’ president. “C4 Foundation does incredible work supporting our United States Navy Seals and their families, providing critical support for those fighting on the front lines to protect all Americans.”
Bashas’ Community Choice Charity Challenge kicked off in mid-July. Shoppers across Arizona casted votes online for their favorite charities drawing from a list of 32 beneficiaries that Bashas’ named as Charity of the Month organizations for 2022. Members of the community were invited to vote for the charity they believed to be most deserving. Voting was split into four phases to help narrow the field of nonprofits. A select number of nonprofits with the most votes would then advance.
The final pool was narrowed to just 10 charities, including Arizona Humane Society, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, C4 Foundation, Child Crisis Arizona, HonorHealth Foundation, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Ronald McDonald House Charities’ of Central and Northern Arizona and of Southern Arizona, The Salvation Army, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) and St. Vincent de Paul.
Representatives from all 10 charities were in attendance to learn who would receive the sizable donation. In a surprise twist, not only did Bashas’ make a $50,000 donation to C4 Foundation – the grocer also gave a $1,500 donation to each of the nine runner-up charities.
