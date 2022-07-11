Bashas’ has begun a 90-day celebration this month to commemorate its 90th anniversary. From grocery card giveaways and an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title to a local charity challenge, other give-back efforts and more, the local supermarket chain is ready to celebrate with and thank Arizonans for their support through the decades.
“We are honored to celebrate our 90th anniversary with our team members, customers, vendors and charity partners,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’ and grandson of one of the company’s founders. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their continued support. Our goal is to express our gratitude and use this milestone as an opportunity to be of additional service to our communities.”
Bashas’ supermarkets began in 1932, when brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. opened the first Bashas’-branded grocery store five miles south of Chandler. Since then, the grocer has been a part of the fabric of Arizona, growing the company from one location to more than 100 statewide under multiple banners. The Basha family name is not only on grocery storefronts across the state; it is also visible in the names of local streets and schools, demonstrating just how engrained into Arizona the family, and the company is.
Following is a breakdown of some of the activities that will take place during the next 90 days:
Bashas’ bakery team members this morning, July 11, cut, fried and packaged doughnuts in preparation for their attempt to break the Guinness World Records title tomorrow for largest doughnut mosaic (logo).
On Tuesday, July 12, from 3:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bashas’ will roll out the red carpet as it attempts to break a Guinness World Records title at Basha High School in Chandler, using more than 14,000 doughnuts to assemble a 900-square-foot mosaic of its 90th anniversary logo. The current Guinness World Records title for largest doughnut mosaic (logo) was set in January 2012; it featured 7,040 donuts and was 512 square feet in size.
July 18-Sept. 23: “Community Choice Charity Challenge”
Less than a week after Bashas’ attempts to break a Guinness World Records title, the supermarket chain will kick off a “Community Choice Charity Challenge” on Monday, July 18. During the nine weeks that follow, members of the Arizona community will have an opportunity to vote for the 501c3 charity that they feel is most deserving of an additional $50,000 in funds from Bashas’.
Arizonans can make their selections for the most deserving nonprofit from a group of 32 organizations that are all part of Bashas’ 2022 Charity of the Month fundraising program. Voting will take place in four, two-week voting phases, and a final one-week voting phase. At the end of each voting phase, a select number of nonprofits with the most votes will continue into the next phase. Each voting phase starts with a clean slate count. Votes will not rollover into the next phase.
The final voting phase will feature 10 nonprofits competing for the most votes to secure the additional $50,000. Bashas’ will announce the $50,000 nonprofit winner the morning of Friday, Sept. 23.
“Bashas’ has provided significant contributions to Arizona on so many levels,” said Mark Miller, president of Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA). “Every state should be lucky enough to have a supermarket chain like Bashas’. Not only is Bashas’ one of our state’s largest employers, but the people who work at Bashas’ are so friendly and genuine. They are good, salt of the earth people. They truly care about our community.”
July 27- Oct. 4: Weekly grocery gift card giveaways
Once a week, for 10 weeks, Bashas’ will randomly give away $500 in grocery gift cards. Each grocery week will start with a Wednesday and end on a Tuesday, starting Wednesday, July 27 and ending Tuesday, Oct. 4, to coincide with Bashas’ weekly grocery ads. Shoppers who activate a Personal Thank You (loyalty) offer in their account each week will be automatically entered for a chance to win.
August & September: Donations to two nonprofits
Bashas’ will award an additional $2,500 to two nonprofits – one in August and the other in September. Bashas’ team members will nominate a local nonprofit that has impacted their life or the life of someone they love. Bashas’ will then select two nominations and make charitable donations to the nonprofits in the name of the Bashas’ team members who suggested them.
Sept. 17-18: Performing random acts of kindness
Companywide, Bashas’ Family of Stores plans to give $100 to each of its 113 grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico to perform a random act of kindness for their local community. Whether the store team decides to donate the money to a local food bank/shelter or give the funds to an individual struggling to pay for groceries, each store team will decide where the money will go. Their random acts of kindness will take place between Sept. 17-18.
For more information, visit bashas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.