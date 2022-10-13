In support of Every Kid Counts (EKC) mission to aid youth in the community, 72SOLD will sponsor the 2022 Every Kid Counts Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Ancala Country Club, located at 11700 E. Via Linda in Scottsdale.
The event is in partnership with Arizona Major League Alumni, an organization with a mission to promote the game of baseball by involving former Major League players in activities that inspire today’s youth and raise funds to support important charitable causes.
Every Kid Counts Charity is a non-profit geared towards the betterment of the community’s children. Assistance is provided to the community’s youth through educational, athletic, and philanthropic programs with the aim to create a well-balanced sociological life. This is the 28th year for the annual golf tournament.
“Youth who participate in our programs are provided with a unique opportunity to learn, be involved, and find solutions to the challenges we are facing in today’s society,” said President of Every Kid Counts, George James. “72SOLD’s support of this event will help provide necessary funding to allow EKC the opportunity to continue its mission and programs to help the kids today and in the future and is the kickoff for our Season of Giving campaign.”
The tournament will directly benefit EKC’s “Season of Giving” Toy Drive and Feeding Phoenix Hunger Relief. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. and the dinner/auction and awards at 5:30 p.m. Each player entry includes a former MLB player as a team captain, 18 holes of golf at Ancala Country Club, lunch and a tournament golf bag. The events that day will include a Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Vegas Holes, contests, prizes and more. Single player registration is $250 and foursomes range from $800 to $1,000 in addition to bringing a new unwrapped toy per player.
“72SOLD is honored to have the opportunity to contribute and benefit our local youth community through the Every Kid Counts golf tournament,” Hague said. “The children of today are leaders of the future, and it is important to provide them latitude for success.”
72SOLD is a home selling program founded in 2018 by Greg Hague, local attorney and Titan 100: Phoenix top CEOs and C-level executive, national real estate authority and TV spokesperson. 72SOLD offers home sellers the chance to sell their home for more than selling traditionally, have more control over their close and move dates and avoid enduring the inconvenience of daily showings.
People can still register for the event by visiting everykidcounts.org. For more information about the Arizona Major League Alumni visit azmla.com.
Founded by attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, 72SOLD was just recognized as the INC 5000 No. 1 fastest growing real estate firm in Arizona, and among the top 10 fast growing real estate firms in America. 72SOLD developed a program for selling a home in 72 hours for thousands more than selling the traditional way. An independent study of more than 200,000 home sales found that sellers who used the 72SOLD program achieved a median sale price averaging 12% higher prices than other homes sold in the local MLS. 72SOLD sellers don’t endure the inconvenience of daily showings and have greater control over their closing and move dates.
The 72SOLD program has been featured on ABC, CBS and NBC News, showcased in Forbes and received several U.S. trademarks. Go to 72SOLD.com, answer a few questions, and walk away with thousands more for your home.
