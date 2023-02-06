On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity.
Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the Feb. 4 food drive drop off at two locations, United Food Bank in Mesa and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix.
One in six Arizonans and one in four Arizona youths are impacted by food insecurity. The Grand Canyon Council Boy Scouts worked to collect over 12 pounds of food per scout, approximately 150,000 pounds total, to donate to local food banks including United Food Bank, St. Mary’s and many others.
Scouting for Food is an annual drive and an opportunity for Scouts to participate in a community service and fight hunger in our communities. They distributed door hangers in their neighborhoods to announce the food drive and returned over the weekend to collect donations from thousands of doorsteps across the state and deliver them to their local food banks and pantries.
For more information on Scouting for Food Drive, visit grandcanyonbsa.org/food.
