Summer is the season of sunshine, outdoor adventures and soaring temperatures. While the warm weather can be enjoyable, it's important to take steps to keep you safe in the Arizona sunshine. The following tips and tricks will help you survive the summer heat and stay comfortable.
Stay hydrated
Hydration is key when it comes to outdoor activities in the heat. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.
According to the CDC, when doing outdoor activities make sure to drink 24 to 32 ounces of water per hour. This is an average and your needs may be different depending on your size and level of activity. Keeping a large, insulated water bottle on you at all times and refilling regularly while doing outdoor activities is ideal.
Get your electrolytes
Take electrolyte supplements to your water. Adding electrolytes to your water can help to keep you hydrated and replenish any lost electrolytes from sweat during activity. There are a variety of brands out there including Jigsaw’s Electrolyte Supreme and Trace Minerals Electrolyte Power Packs are good options.
Dress for the occasion
Opt for lightweight, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen. It can also be helpful to wear lighter-colored clothes to reflect sunlight, keep you cooler, and keep you from overheating. If looking for extra protection, you can choose to purchase UV blocking clothing, although this shouldn’t replace sunscreen.
Protect your skin
Using sunscreen, be sure to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays by regularly applying sunscreen at least once every two hours or immediately after swimming or significant sweating. Choosing a mineral sunscreen is my preferred option to steer clear of endocrine disrupting chemicals.
Plan your outdoor activities
Schedule around peak hours of the heat. The hottest time of day in Arizona is typically around 3 p.m. Choosing to do your outdoor activities in the morning hours before noon when it starts to heat up can help with balancing staying outdoors and avoiding excessive heat.
Eat the right food
When choosing foods to keep you cool, adding in foods high in water concentration is key. Things like watermelon, pineapple, berries, plums and apples have high water concentrations in them and can help to replenish water and nutrients.
Avoid alcohol
Having a cold beverage on a hot day may sound like a good idea, but when alcohol is involved it can do a lot more harm than good. Alcohol acts as a diuretic, leading to an increase in water loss and higher risk for dehydration and heat stroke.
With these tips, you can make the most of the summer season while protecting yourself from the harmful effects of the sun. If you are ever outdoors and begin to feel nauseated, dizzy, cramping, experience fast breathing or headache get somewhere you can cool off immediately and seek medical attention.
Dr. Molly Santosuosso is a naturopathic medical doctor at Natural Kid Doc in Scottsdale. She specializes in hormone health, treating conditions including PCOS, endometriosis, preconception, fertility care, thyroid disease and general health concerns.
