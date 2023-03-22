...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 732 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend
beyond the current expiration time.
- Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests
in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of Agua Fria River is occurring northeast from
Lake Pleasant. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and
are not passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 856 AM MST, gauge reports indicated flow in Agua Fria
River has exceeded Moderate Flood Stage (19 feet). Flow is at
a dangerous level with greater than 20,000 cfs. The river
should be avoided and low water crossings are impassable.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Humbug Creek, Tule Creek, Agua Fria River and Little Squaw
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Low water crossings and recreational areas along the Agua
Fria River north of Lake Pleasant
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 732 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is
causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in
Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Salt River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt
River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 AM MST, water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes
due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with
recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River
should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river
levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could
cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble
Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is expected to continue this morning.
Low-water crossings along Cave Creek are expected to be inundated
with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 756 AM MST, gauge reports indicated elevated flow
continuing in Cave Creek due to heavy rain. A water rescue
was performed for a vehicle that was washed off the road near
the town of Cave Creek. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain have
fallen over the past 24 plus hours. Light additional rainfall
is expected over the next few hours.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Grapevine Wash, Galloway Wash, New River, Apache Wash, Seven
Springs Wash, Rodger Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cave Creek and
Lime Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Cave Creek, Carefree and Seven Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Verde River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the
Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake due to
recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational
plans or other interests along the Verde River should
reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels,
and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could
cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock
Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside
Campground just below Bartlett Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until midnight MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to
dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are
inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1215 PM MST, multiple gauge reports indicated elevated
flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the
warned area. Tonopah Salome Highway and Baseline Road are
both closed where they cross the river.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hassayampa River and Gila River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Buckeye, Hassayampa and Arlington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 215 PM MST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low
water crossings along Skunk Creek are expected to be inundated
with water and may be impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 823 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Deadman Wash, Skunk Creek, Rodger Creek, Cline Creek, and
Apache Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, New River and Cave Creek. Road impacts: Desert Hills
Dr, 19th Ave, and 27th Ave
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 733 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings along the New River are expected to be inundated with
water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 756 AM MST, gauge reports indicated a sharp increase in
flow in the New River due to runoff from heavy rain. A gauge
on New River, north of the town of New River, is just under
10,000 cfs and rising. Up to 1.5 to 3 inches of rain have
fallen in the New River basin over the past 24 plus hours.
Light additional accumulations are expected over the next few
hours.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Deadman Wash, North Canyon Creek, Beardsley Canal and New
River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix and New River.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 1115 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to
dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are
inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1215 PM MST, multiple gauge reports indicated elevated
flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the
warned area. Patton Road and Tonopah Salome Highway are both
closed where they cross the river.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cemetery Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, San Domingo Wash, Wagner
Wash, Little San Domingo Wash, Daggs Wash, Monarch Wash, Ox
Wash, Sols Wash, Hassayampa River and Martinez Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wickenburg and Buckeye.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
