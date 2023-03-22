Banner Scottsdale Medical Center

A rendering of the new Banner Scottsdale Medical Center, expected to be completed in 2026.

 Photo courtesy of Banner Health

Banner Health is finalizing the purchase of approximately 48 acres of land on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 freeway to build a new, comprehensive medical center and support services in the Northeast Valley of metro Phoenix.

With an investment of more than $400 million, the project will include an acute care hospital, adjacent medical office building and a cancer center. Banner Scottsdale Medical Center will be a full-service, destination hospital with a focus on key areas of distinction for Banner, including cardiovascular, orthopedics, cancer and neuroscience programs.

This new, digitally enabled medical center will provide seamless integration with Banner's ambulatory and virtual sites of care, furthering Banner’s mission of making health care easier so life can be better.

The Northeast Valley population is projected to grow by more than 17% in the coming decade. As part of this growth, it is expected that Banner’s insurance products will expand in the region as well, with more covered lives residing in the area.

With the Banner health insurance division currently serving approximately 50,000 members in the Northeast Valley, the company is committed to expanding services ahead of this growth to ensure easy access to care for Scottsdale residents and Banner plan members.

“Our strategic growth plan is focused on convenience and access, with facilities close to home for our patients, members and their families,” said Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health.

“Scottsdale is a natural growth area for Banner, and we are committed to ensuring our patients and health plan members have care close to where they work or live when they want and need it.”

The four-story, 384,000-square-foot Banner Scottsdale Medical Center is expected to open in 2026 with 106 licensed patient beds and 20 observation beds, along with shelled space for expansion as the community grows. The medical office building will house physician offices, specialty care and other clinical services. 

This medical campus project will create quality jobs and employment opportunities in Scottsdale, with 1,000 healthcare related jobs over the next five years and more than 2,500 jobs at full development. Construction and ancillary jobs will also be associated with the facility development.

Banner’s existing presence in the market includes primary care clinics, specialty clinics, urgent care locations, outpatient imaging, physical therapy centers and the Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale, which has provided inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to the community for more than 40 years.

Banner Health is a leading health care provider across metro Phoenix, recognized for expanding existing and building new hospitals and ambulatory care sites to meet health care needs as communities grow. Recent projects include the opening of new centers in Chandler and Arcadia, expansions to the Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center as well as plans to open Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale and a new hospital in Buckeye.

For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

