Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Agua Fria River is occurring northeast from Lake Pleasant. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and are not passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 856 AM MST, gauge reports indicated flow in Agua Fria River has exceeded Moderate Flood Stage (19 feet). Flow is at a dangerous level with greater than 20,000 cfs. The river should be avoided and low water crossings are impassable. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Humbug Creek, Tule Creek, Agua Fria River and Little Squaw Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Low water crossings and recreational areas along the Agua Fria River north of Lake Pleasant - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 211 AM MST, water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could cause river levels to rise later this week. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is expected to continue this morning. Low-water crossings along Cave Creek are expected to be inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 756 AM MST, gauge reports indicated elevated flow continuing in Cave Creek due to heavy rain. A water rescue was performed for a vehicle that was washed off the road near the town of Cave Creek. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 plus hours. Light additional rainfall is expected over the next few hours. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Grapevine Wash, Galloway Wash, New River, Apache Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Rodger Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cave Creek and Lime Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Cave Creek, Carefree and Seven Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release along the Verde River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 205 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational plans or other interests along the Verde River should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water temperatures. - Additional precipitation over the basin this morning could cause river levels to rise later this week. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1215 PM MST, multiple gauge reports indicated elevated flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Tonopah Salome Highway and Baseline Road are both closed where they cross the river. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Hassayampa River and Gila River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Buckeye, Hassayampa and Arlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 215 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low water crossings along Skunk Creek are expected to be inundated with water and may be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 823 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Deadman Wash, Skunk Creek, Rodger Creek, Cline Creek, and Apache Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, New River and Cave Creek. Road impacts: Desert Hills Dr, 19th Ave, and 27th Ave - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 733 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings along the New River are expected to be inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 756 AM MST, gauge reports indicated a sharp increase in flow in the New River due to runoff from heavy rain. A gauge on New River, north of the town of New River, is just under 10,000 cfs and rising. Up to 1.5 to 3 inches of rain have fallen in the New River basin over the past 24 plus hours. Light additional accumulations are expected over the next few hours. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Deadman Wash, North Canyon Creek, Beardsley Canal and New River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix and New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Hassayampa River is occurring, leading to dangerous flows and road closures. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1215 PM MST, multiple gauge reports indicated elevated flow in the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Patton Road and Tonopah Salome Highway are both closed where they cross the river. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Cemetery Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, San Domingo Wash, Wagner Wash, Little San Domingo Wash, Daggs Wash, Monarch Wash, Ox Wash, Sols Wash, Hassayampa River and Martinez Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Wickenburg and Buckeye. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&