Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center is asking for the community’s help to fill backpacks for its annual back-to-school jamboree.
“Our mission is to provide food, resources and hope to neighbors in our underserved community in north Phoenix and southern Yavapai County,” said Foothills Food Bank Executive Director Leigh Zydonik. “Your donation will go directly to students returning to school this fall at our Back 2 School events.”
According to a 2022 report from Deloitte Insights, families with children in grades K-12 are projected to spend more than $600 per child when preparing for back-to-school. While this may be manageable for some, other families find these costs unattainable.
Donations of basic school supplies like pencils, glue sticks, markers and pocket folders and new or very gently used backpacks can be dropped off at Foothills Food Bank in Cave Creek, or donations can be made through the center’s Amazon wish list in order to have items delivered directly to the food bank. Wish list items include things like loose leaf paper, crayons and erasers.
Zydonik said all donations should be delivered by July 15 so that all the items can be distributed to children in the community at the food bank’s two back-to-school events.
The first event will be at Canon Elementary School in Black Canyon City from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. The second will take place at My Crossroads Christian Fellowship in New River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. Both events are free and open to the public.
Among the donors to the Back-to-School Jamborees are: Kids Need to Read, Anthem Giving Circle, Rotary of Anthem, Kiewitt-Fann, Kiwanis of New River, Kiwanis of Greater Anthem, Daisy Mountain Fire Department and Desert View Bible Church.
In addition to the back-to-school events, there is always lots going on at the Foothills Food Bank, and plenty of different ways to help.
According to Zydonik, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource center covers a 200-square-mile region with a population of more than 300,000. The food bank’s home base is in Cave Creek, but it also has community pantries in New River and Black Canyon City, three mobile pantries and seven micro-pantries.
Zydonik said this is a critical time of need for those 300,000 people in the Foothills Food Bank’s service area.
“The summer months are typically lower in donations, just because we don’t have as many people here in the summer, but the need is still great,” she explained. “We have a wish list, we always welcome food donations and we also have a virtual food drive going, where if you don’t have the food and you want to purchase a pallet or a case of something, you can do that online.”
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources and guidance to obtain services available in north Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.
The food bank and warehouse is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. and can be reached at 480-488-1145. For more information, visit FoothillsFoodBank.com.
