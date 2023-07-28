As the summer winds down, schools prepare to welcome their students back for the new school year. For most young people, the start of school is an exciting time. It is the opportunity to see their favorite teachers and catch up with friends they haven’t seen as much over the summer.
For some students, however, the beginning of school can cause stress, depression and anxiety. According to a 2022 report by Scientific American, a child’s risk of suicide increases on school days as compared to the summer. According to psychiatrist Tyler Black, who works at a prominent children’s hospital, one of the main stressors that his patients discuss is school.
By using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database to find information on pediatric (17 years old or younger) deaths by suicide, Black created a “heat map” of youth suicide. On weekdays and during school months, data indicated a significant elevation of suicide deaths in children. The suicide rates of children ages 8-17 were documented from 2000 to 2020.
During school months, the increase in pediatric suicide ranges between 30 and 43%. Academic burden, bullying, discrimination and lack of sleep are only some contributing factors to stress among some students. Black mentions in the article ways to reduce this stress. Some of them include reducing homework, adding a mental health curriculum, restoring funding for extracurricular activities, ending perfect attendance awards and taking bullying seriously.
It is also paramount for parents and teachers to recognize some of these out-of-character behaviors. Some of these include abrupt changes in attendance, deteriorating academic performance, lack of interest in things that the child is involved in and sudden changes in appearance.
The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) is also a valuable resource for parents and educators. JFI is dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs that equip young people, educators/youth workers and parents with the tools and resources to help identify and assist at-risk youth.
Parents, you can educate yourselves by visiting The Jason Foundations Parent Resource Program. The website provides valuable information for parents who feel their child struggles with depression, anxiety or their mental health. Encourage your school to link this web page to their school web page: prp.jasonfoundation.com.
For more information on the Jason Foundation’s free programs and materials, visit jasonfoundation.com.
Scott Knight is the education specialist and division director for The Jason Foundation.
