Monsoon season has begun and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) urges homeowners to educate themselves on how to avoid contracting scams during monsoon season.
Arizona’s monsoon season officially began June 15 and goes through Sept. 30. The 2022 monsoon season is expected to bring above-normal rainfall to various parts of Arizona. Each year a number of homes and properties across the state are damaged during severe storms.
When disasters strike, some individuals target unsuspecting homeowners. They will often push homeowners to believe that repairs, real or not, are needed urgently or that the price will go up if the homeowner chooses to wait.
A homeowner should never make a hurried decision about their home or property. To avoid falling prey to a second disaster, damaged homeowners should only hire licensed contracting professionals to work on their properties.
Other tips include:
- Ensure you understand the scope of the project and what is entailed.
- Get estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
- Check the license at www.roc.az.gov using the free contractor search and make sure it is in good standing on the day you sign the contract.
- Don’t let a door-to-door solicitor talk you into taking action without doing your research.
- Don’t pay in cash or sign over an insurance check. Only make checks payable to the name of the company or individual listed in your signed contract.
When getting estimates or choosing a contractor for a project, always ask if the contractor is licensed and check the license number using the contractor search at www.roc.az.gov or by giving the agency a call at 1-877-692-9762.
