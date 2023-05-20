As temperatures rise, drivers face the risk of costly breakdowns that can put a damper on summer road trips. To help drivers avoid unexpected expenses and headaches, AAA Auto Repair is urging vehicle owners to take proactive steps to get their cars summer-ready.
“The summer heat takes a toll on vehicles, and it is easy to overlook the impact it can have," said John Walter, chief auto repair officer for AAA Arizona. “As summer approaches, don’t let the heat catch you off guard. Every driver should ask themselves, 'Is my car ready for summer?'"
For a smooth and hassle-free summer driving experience, follow these three simple tips from AAA Auto Repair to give your car TLC before summer arrives:
- Take charge of your battery. Your car battery might not last as long as you expect. In fact, in hot and humid parts of the country, the life expectancy of an auto battery can drop to around 24 months. To maximize the life of your vehicle’s battery, check regularly for corrosion and replace any loose or damaged parts.
- Level off your fluids. The summer heat causes vehicle fluid levels to drop quickly due to evaporation. To keep your engine running smoothly, keep your fluids topped off, including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, brake fluid and especially coolant.
- Check your tires. High temperatures can cause air to expand, leading to overinflated tires that can bulge or under-inflated tires that create excessive friction on hot roads, increasing the risk of a blowout. Check your tire pressure regularly to ensure it’s within the manufacturer’s recommended range.
“By taking the time to check your vehicle before hitting the road, you can catch any potential issues early and save yourself from costly repairs down the line,” Walter said. “Plus, you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that you and your passengers are traveling in a safe and reliable vehicle.”
