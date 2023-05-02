With May being motorcycle safety awareness month, Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation (AMSAF), a major voice in the statewide effort to reduce distracted driving and to provide discounted motorcycle training, is hosting its annual Share the Road & Riding for the Long Haul fundraiser and increasing efforts to further protect motorists.
According to AMSAF executive director Mick Degn, the organization is leading efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities in Arizona.
“Three cities in our state rank amongst the worst five in the country for poor driving and riding habits,” Degn said. “We have got to make drivers and riders more aware of their surroundings at all times while operating on our thoroughfares. Enough is enough. It’s time to save more lives through myriad efforts and programs.”
AMSAF will host its annual distracted driving fundraiser, Share the Road & Riding for the Long Haul, at El Zaribah Auditorium in Phoenix from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. With a Mardi Gras theme and a brand new fundraiser format, guests will enjoy dinner, music, live and silent auctions as well as mystery bag raffles, a contest for best-dressed Mardi Gras character and a fast-talking auctioneer at the event.
“With all the activity that is planned, guests will have plenty of ways they can donate to reduce distracted driving while having a great time,” Degn said.
Representatives from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the healthcare community, ADOT and businesses representing insurance, legal, local community organizations and others will be present to promote safety and help reduce crashes and fatalities.
In addition to motorcycle training and its distracted driving campaign efforts, AMSAF is an innovator for the DOT-quality pilot helmet program and in promoting accident scene management whereby people can learn what to do at the scene of an accident.
“AMSAF plans this event to promote safety and to educate the drivers and riders. This is but one reason why support of Share the Road to reduce distracted driving is so critical,” Degn said.
“The money we raise from this event goes to promote safety and awareness and to help reduce crashes and fatalities in our great state. In addition to marketing campaigns, AMSAF also provides scholarships for discounted motorcycle training. Year to date, we’ve helped more than 6,000 individuals receive defensive motorcycle training statewide.”
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization works closely with individuals, sponsors and business partners from virtually every industry including healthcare, the state of Arizona, insurance, legal, small business and others to help decrease the number of distracted and DUI-impaired drivers and to provide scholarships, statewide, to train motorcyclists how to ride more defensively.
AMSAF’s devoted partners help to recognize leaders, plan interactive public events, provide intense promotion through news, social media, newsletters, ads, themed billboards, marketing collateral with purpose and amazing campaigns and programs. Some of its notable efforts include Share the Road – a statewide public awareness effort – discounted motorcycle training, financial assistance for top quality helmets and now, accident scene management to physically help those in need on our roadways.
“AMSAF supports local police departments and gets involved in key community events like Arizona Public Service Days at the state fair and providing a strong presence at the DUI kickoff every year at the state capitol,” Degn said. “We are a resilient community of partners who enable one another to achieve success.”
RideNow, a major AMSAF supporter and presenting sponsor of the Share the Road fundraiser, is revered by industry leaders as the largest and most professionally operated Powersports dealer group in the United States. The company prides itself on bringing quality vehicles, service and experience to the communities it serves.
“As an industry leader in Powersports, safety is a critical part of our business in helping the community stay safe,” said Mike Pfab, RideNow marketing manager. “This is just one reason why we partner with AMSAF to promote motorcycle training, helmet use and accident scene management in helping the community.”
For more information about the Share the Road & Riding for the Long Haul fundraiser, visit amsaf.org/riding-for-the-long-haul. To learn more about AMSAF, including scholarship opportunities for motorcycle training, tips on road safety and how to get involved, visit amsaf.org.
“Everyone needs to participate in the mission to share the roads with others if for no other reason than to share and care with your family, friends and employees who drive or ride everyday. Citizens can support AMSAF as a business, organization or as caring citizens,” Degn said.
