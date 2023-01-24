Artist rendering of the 17,000-square-foot project, which includes a new 6,778-square-foot space dedicated to teaching visitors about the Holocaust and other human rights abuses. The Holocaust gallery designed by world-renown museum designers, Gallagher and Associates, will focus on making an emotional connection to the events of the Holocaust. It will allow students and members of the public to learn directly from those who survived this horrific event, and to reflect on how we might apply them to our world today.