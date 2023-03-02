Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 245 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1148 AM MST, Gauges indicated ongoing runoff in some normally dry in the Advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Cave Creek, Blue Wash, Galloway Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Grapevine Wash, Camp Creek, New River, and Skunk Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cave Creek, Carefree, far north Scottsdale, New River, and far north Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&