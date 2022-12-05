The Arizona Concours d’Elegance is seeking spectacular automobiles for the much-admired show and competition, which returns Jan. 22, 2023, at its new venue on the grass at the Scottsdale Civic Center.
About 100 select automobiles will be accepted for the signature event that highlights January in Arizona. Such famed classic brands as Bugatti, Duesenberg and Pierce-Arrow will be joined by vehicles ranging from early 20th century horseless-carriages to the latest in exotic supercars.
The Concours will be one of the first major events held at the renovated Civic Center, bordered by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. The Concours was previously held at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, where it received much acclaim for the annual display of rare and beautiful vehicles.
The theme of the 2023 Concours is The Art of Aerodynamics, including cars from the beginnings of streamlined vehicles, featuring early race cars, up to and including today’s most-advanced supercars. About 50 professional concours judges from throughout North America will determine the winners in a number of classes, as well as choosing the coveted best of show.
The Concours is partnering with Scottsdale Arts, one of Arizona’s largest arts nonprofits, to present the event, which blends history, design and technology. Proceeds will benefit local artists and art programs.
Potential entrants are encouraged to visit the Concours website, ArizonaConcours.com, and click on “Vehicle Submission” to access the form for entering vehicles for consideration. Those interested can see the list of judged classes on the site to determine where their special vehicle would fit in.
Advance tickets for the Concours are also available at ArizonaConcours.com, ScottsdaleArts.org/events and the Scottsdale Arts guest services box office inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will be limited, so make plans early to reserve a place.
A curated and judged exhibition of the world’s finest collector cars, the Arizona Concours d’Elegance is a celebration of automotive design held every January. A point of pride for the region’s car community, the nonprofit event supports the arts and local artists.
Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches — Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation — serving more than 600,000 participants annually.
