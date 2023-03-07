This week is National Consumer Fraud Protection Week, and Arizona Public Service (APS) is urging customers to hang up and shut the door on scammers who often strike during challenging times, preying on the most vulnerable and those on tight budgets.
Scammers may call, text, email or even show up on doorsteps pretending to be from APS or another utility company, demanding payment and threatening to disconnect service. Often, the fraudsters will spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from your electric, water or natural gas company.
Be sure to hang up and call your utility company directly to verify your account status. APS care center representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 602-371-7171 or 1-800-253-9405.
If someone threatens immediate service disconnection or demands payment, hang up the phone, delete the text/email or close the door. Customers with past due accounts will receive advanced notification such as a bill message, an automated phone message and/or door hanger. APS will never send a single notification with a one-hour notice until disconnection.
More Tips to Avoid Scams:
Never share credit or debit card numbers or other personal information with an unverified source.
APS will never require payment via a prepaid gift card or specify the method of payment customers should use.
APS accepts payments via aps.com or its automated phone system and will never call you to ask for payment information.
APS will send customers several notices and offer options before power is disconnected for nonpayment.
If you suspect a scam, call APS immediately to verify your account or a person claiming to be an APS representative.
Additionally, report suspected scams to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-5763 and local law enforcement.
Call 911 if you feel you are in physical danger.
APS encourages customers to be cautious of solar installers claiming to partner with APS. Additionally, APS does not sell or lease solar systems and is currently not in partnership with any solar installers to offer special deals or incentives by phone or door-to-door.
For customers with a past-due balance or who may be struggling to pay their bills, APS can help with flexible payment options, financial assistance and programs to help manage and save on monthly bills. Go to aps.com/assistance to learn more about these options. Customer Care Center advisors are available to support in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 602-371-7171 or 1-800-253-9405.
APS is a member of Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a group of more than 100 utilities who work to raise awareness about scams. Visit aps.com/scams to view the UUAS guide for consumers.
Serving more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, APS is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest. The company is committed to serving customers with 100% clean power by 2050.
As owner and operator of Palo Verde Generating Station, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free electricity, and with one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, APS’s current energy mix is 50% clean.
