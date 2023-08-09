In an effort to help ease the burden on local teachers, Arizona Public Service (APS) is inviting K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers to apply for a chance to win a $500 gift card through its Supply My Class Program until Sunday, Aug. 13.
“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”
Since it launched in 2018, the APS Supply My Class program has awarded more than 4,500 teachers with funding to buy basic school supplies, refresh their classrooms and more. The program is part of APS’s long history of supporting education through teachers.
How to Apply
Teachers at Title 1 schools in APS’s service territory can apply at SupplyMyClass.com now. The application is quick, less than 1 minute. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Aug. 13.
On Monday, Aug. 14, 500 teachers will be randomly drawn. APS will send out notifications to inform winning teachers how to retrieve their gift cards the first week of October and some teachers may be randomly selected to have APS employees come to their school to surprise them.
2023 Supply My Class Participation Eligibility
Full-time teachers at Title 1 K-12 public and charter schools in APS service territory
Completed online application form
Winners from previous years are eligible to enter and win again in 2023
Save the Date for STEM Teacher Grants
In partnership with Phoenix Suns Charities, APS offers STEM teacher grants to help bring learning to life with awards of up to $2,500 for K-12, public and charter school teachers who lead innovative, hands-on activities that introduce STEM concepts into the classroom.
A total of $50,000 is available for classroom projects happening from January through May. The application will be open from Sept. 6-Oct. 30, 2023.
APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest.
