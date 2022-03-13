We are unique and different from anything out there.
We are a comprehensive community aid model.
We are turning around the problem of homeless pets in need.
PACC911 started in 1999 when it was apparent that the smaller animal rescues needed to combine their forces and work together for the greater good. Today, more than 120 rescues and animal welfare organizations come together under the PACC911 umbrella and rely on our support.
This is what we do.
We provide for our rescue partners with funds from our Critical Care Program to offset the overwhelming veterinary expenses that come with saving abused, neglected, and abandoned pets in need. We also host large-scale outdoor adopt-a-thons, where potential adopters meet homeless pets in stress-free environments so they can see their true personalities, operate the Rescued Treasures Thrift Boutique to bring in funds to support our program and Chuck Waggin’ Pet Food Pantry for low income and elderly recipient, so they can avoid pet relinquishment during times of hardship, keeping their pets out of the shelter system. We also partner with Aetna’s Mercy Care Program by providing temporary foster pet care to their hospitalized elderly residents until they can be reunited with their pets.
While our services encompass a vast amount of areas, especially important to animal welfare, we also educate the public about responsible pet stewardship to halt the endless cycle of homeless pets, and provide guidance to our partners with our Best Practices Manual, giving them guidelines and standards to achieve.
We would love it if you helped support us. We have many rescues present, with loving pets waiting for homes, like yours. Join us for our next adoption event at Pet Supplies Plus, 31319 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on March 13 from 10am to 2pm. For more information, visit https://pacc911.org.
