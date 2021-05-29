Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is ready for a rockin’ summer of productions and performing arts programs for youth.
First up, MTA presents the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon that is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. A loose, revue-like structure that follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction: bring his lesson plans vividly to life.
Auditions for those ages 8 to 15 are June 7, with performances June 17–19.
Next up, those age 6 to 18 are invited to participate in MTA’s Summer Performing Arts Institute where they will rotate between the various classes and instructors in their specialties. Returning this year, participants will also get to choose various electives such as Ballet, Tap, Improv, Mastering the Dance Call, and more. Work with up to 10 production staff members who are experts in their fields during this week of learning.
Workshop runs June 21–25, 9am–3pm, with performances June 25 at 5pm, 6:30pm and 8pm.
Musical Theatre of Anthem is located at 42201 N. 41st Dr., Suite B100. For additional information, call 623.336.6001 or visit musicaltheatreofanthem.org.
