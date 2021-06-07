The Anthem Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced last month that Heather Maxwell is resigning as the executive director. Maxwell, who is moving out of state with her family in June, will continue to manage chamber operations, programs, and staff remotely as the board of directors conducts an executive director search. Her last day at the Anthem office was June 4, but she will maintain regular remote office hours and traveling back to Anthem as needed for meetings and events and to train her successor.
About the position
The board of directors has begun an executive director search, with the goal of filling the position by October 2021. The executive director serves as the key representative for the chamber and advocates for the local business community, manages and oversees all chamber operations, and represents the chamber to numerous partners, local businesses, and fellow membership organizations. The ideal candidate should have prior chamber of commerce or nonprofit management experience or equivalent education.
Interested candidates can download the complete job description at anthemareachamber.org. Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to info@anthemareachamber.org with “Executive Director” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
About the Chamber
The Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce serves communities along the I-17 corridor in North Phoenix — in ZIP codes 85085, 85086 and 85087. In addition to advocacy, business support, marketing, and promotional support, the chamber operates a visitor information center and professional office co-op, which houses not only the chamber, but 11 other small businesses. The office co-op affords small businesses a professional office space at an economically sustainable price point while they scale up their business.
The chamber hosts several meetings and events monthly, including Morning Meeting on the second Thursday of each month and Business After Hours on the fourth Thursday of each month. The chamber has several working committees offering a variety of options for members to get involved, work alongside other members, and make a lasting impact in the community.
