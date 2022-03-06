Families prepare for the grand opening of Anthem’s new skate park for all wheels. The highly anticipated community park will open with much celebration on March 12 at noon.
The day will be full of activities including a live DJ, BMX stunt team, competitions, food trucks, giveaways, and more!. Families are encouraged to bring their skateboards, bikes, scooters, and roller skates to try out the park for themselves–– just nothing motorized. After the kids have exhausted themselves skating, there will be a celebratory fireworks show at 6:45pm.
“Attendees will get a cool opportunity to see the Superhero Stunt Team perform on our new skate park. This bicycle thrill trick show is a must-see for our families,” says Anthem Community Council Special Events Manager Debbie Pulido.
The almost 40,000-square-foot park will be the largest in Arizona and started as an expansion project approved during the Facilities Master Plan process in May 2017, with construction beginning in October 2021. The new design done by MayDall Construction and Pillar Design Studios incorporates various skill level areas for an all-wheel complex.
The event will be held at Anthem Community Park, 41703 N Gavilan Peak Parkway in Anthem,. For more information, visit www.onlineatanthem.com.
