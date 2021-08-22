The dog days of summer are upon us, but that also means that fall is just around the corner, along with a family favorite event in Anthem, the Autumnfest Arts & Crafts Fair.
Autumnfest is a festival-goers favorite, and offers all who attend the opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping. Fine arts, crafts, culinary items, hand-made goods and more are offered for sale by vendors from across the state and region.
A big draw during the festivities is the carnival, with all-you-can-ride bracelets available for use during certain hours. Coupons will also be available ahead of the event at the Community Center, Civic Building and on social media.
Also popular is the annual pumpkin display. Individuals/families, businesses and nonprofits are invited to decorate (not carve) pumpkins for display near the pumpkin patch. Festival goers are invited to vote for their favorites; one in each category will receive a prize.
Of course, sponsors are key to annual events of this scale, and the call for sponsors is underway now. Sponsorship levels can be viewed on the event webpage, and sponsorship packages should be submitted by Aug. 27.
The 2021 Anthem Autumnfest Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Oct. 23–24 at Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway. For additional information, visit www.onlineatanthem.com and click on the “Events” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.