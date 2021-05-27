The Daisy Mountain Veterans (DMV), VFW Post 12031 and American Legion Post 128 will present “A Day of Remembrance” Monday, May 31, beginning at 9am at the Anthem Veterans Memorial.
Anthem resident, author and Vietnam veteran, Jim Oliveri (USA, retired), will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. His latest book, The Frost Weeds, is the story of his personal experiences in Vietnam during 1964–65. He is the recipient of eight military decorations, including the Combat Infantry Badge and Army Commendation Medal.
Oliveri is a past American Legion post commander and a former member of the DMV Board. He also served as chairman of the DMV’s program to present medals sanctioned by the Department of Defense to more than 150 local Vietnam veterans, many of whom had never before been publicly recognized for their service.
The ceremony will include a POW/MIA remembrance, when a bell is rung for each veteran killed or missing in action who is remembered at the Anthem Veterans Memorial. The Musical Theatre of Anthem will provide special music, and the program will end with a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”
Due to COVID-19 protocol, seating will be limited and reserved for ceremony participants and ADA guests. Attendees should bring their own seating (chairs or blankets only; no tents will be allowed). Plan to arrive early and utilize all three Community Park lots, and plan to bring bottled water to the event, which lasts about 45 minutes.
Learn more about the Anthem Veterans Memorial at onlineatanthem.com/avm.
