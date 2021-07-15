Rain Man Roofing

Pictured: Mark and Jennifer Hughes, owners of Rain Man Roofing

 Submitted photo

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announced that Rain Man Roofing is sponsoring its July production of Singin’ in the Rain Jr.

Singing in the Rain, Jr.

“We are thrilled to have Rain Man Roofing sponsor our upcoming production of Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” said MTA board member and producing artistic director, Jackie Hammond. “As a nonprofit, we rely heavily on the support of our wonderful community to continue to offer our programs. We cannot thank Rain Man Roofing enough for their dedicated support of MTA over the years and the extremely generous $5,000 sponsorship.

“A sponsorship of this scale is so significant at a time when operating restrictions have made it more difficult to cover costs. The funds help MTA with royalties, props, sets and many additional show related expenses that tuition and ticket sales cannot cover.”

Rain Man Roofing is a professional roofing service company located in Anthem, and is owned and operated by Mark and Jennifer Hughes.

“Rain Man Roofing is excited to sponsor such a fun and iconic show,” said Jennifer Hughes. “As a local and family run business, we are always looking for opportunities to give back to our community. MTA provides such a great service to both the youth and adults in Anthem. The arts were hurt so much in every city and community during the last year and we are so very excited MTA found a safe way to bring joy, activity and entertainment back to Anthem.

“We have seen firsthand the benefits MTA offers the youth who participate in their shows and programs. The growth these kids make from shy, young, elementary children to confident, mature, thriving adults who fill leadership roles in their own schools and social environments is beautiful to witness. Plus, what better show to partner our business with?! We can't wait to sing with MTA, and hope everyone can come out and watch some amazing talent Sing in the Rain with Rain Man Roofing!”

 

