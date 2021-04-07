Musical Theatre of Anthem announced that its production of Godspell will run April 8–18, and 13 The Musical will run April 29 – May 8.
Godspell was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”
A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
The cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 15 to adult, presents the show this month at Musical Theatre of Anthem’s new performance space. The award-winning production staff includes director/choreographer/co-production stage manager Sarah Brayer, vocal director Cris Wo and co-production stage manager Sierra Litman.
