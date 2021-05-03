Music in May returns this month after a year hiatus. With four weeks of free concerts at Anthem Community Park beginning May 7, residents can enjoy a different band each Friday in May, from 7–9pm.
Performers will bring a variety of classics and modern favorites to life at the Amphitheater.
Attendees at the free, family-friendly event are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and flashlights. Food trucks will be on site for the opening performance to offer concertgoers a variety of dining options.
Music in May is an Anthem favorite and attracts residents and their guests each week.
Anthem Community Council special events manager Debbie Pulido said, “Having to cancel Music in May last year was tough and we know folks missed it. We are so excited to have our events back, and we look forward to seeing our residents again, safely enjoying this fun, outdoor event.”
This year’s lineup includes:
May 7: Thaddeus Rose (Food Truck Friday)
Thaddeus Rose is a variety band offering the best rock hits of all time. Their remakes of iconic cover tunes originate from some of the greatest musicians from the past to modern-day.
May 14: Mogollon
Mogollon Band delivers a fun, high-energy, interactive performance that audiences of all ages love. Not only does Mogollon Band perform country music, but also classic rock, tropical rock, and original music, too. Mogollon has been featured on Billboard's Top 100. They have five recorded albums.
May 21: City Nights Band
The City Nights Band is a high-energy group that plays music from Bruno Mars to the Beatles, Michael Jackson to Journey, and Pink to the Band Perry. Their music is designed to make events fun for every taste in music, and most of all, keep you on the dance floor.
May 28: Tripwire
An Arizona cover bands, Tripwire plays a mix of classic rock, pop and dance songs from the 60s through today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.