Great Hearts Academies is adding to its network of nonprofit public charter schools. Great Hearts Anthem Preparatory Academy broke ground at its brand-new location in Anthem, Monday, Oct. 4. The site for an upsized and newly built permanent home for the school, and the campus will be open in time for the 2022–23 school year.
Great Hearts Anthem Preparatory Academy's new two-story design will include a large gym, football/soccer field, lab rooms, special education rooms, library, and more to serve students in grades K-12. The ground-up build will be bigger, at approximately 82,000 square feet. Upon completion, Great Hearts will move the students from the current Anthem Prep Academy to its new location on 10-acres of land on the northeast corner of Gavilan Peak Parkway and Arroyo Norte Drive. The new Anthem site is approximately two miles from the school’s current location.
Anthem Preparatory Academy has nearly 450 students in grades K-12. For more information and updates on the new build, visit www.greatheartsamerica.org.
