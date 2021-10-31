The Anthem Community Council invites the public to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10am, Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Anthem Veterans Memorial. The program will honor the service of all veterans and their families. The ceremony concludes at 11:11am, in honor of Armistice, with the solar illumination of the glass mosaic of the Great Seal of the United States through the five, armed services pillar ellipses (weather permitting).
The ceremony also marks the 10th anniversary of the Anthem Veterans Memorial (AVM), and as such, will come with added fanfare. Dedicated on Veterans Day in 2011, the memorial received Arizona Historic Landmark status in 2012. That same year, the memorial was the recipient of the Arizona Public Works Project of the Year Award and the Grand Award–Best Engineering and Environmental Consulting Project from the American Consulting Engineers Companies. The AVM also is designated as a Vietnam War Commemoration Partner.
Ceremony participants include:
- Admiral Tom Fargo (USN, Retired) who will serve as the keynote speaker. Admiral Fargo’s distinguished Naval career culminated with his assignment as commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. As the senior U.S. military commander in East Asia and the Pacific, Fargo led the largest unified command while directing the joint operations of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.
- Lt. Col. Mark Clifford (USAF, Retired) will present the Veteran’s Perspective. Lt. Col. Clifford’s military career in the United States Air Force is vast. He served as a fuel loader for Air Force One; an Executive Officer in the physical education department and assistant boxing coach at the U.S. Air Force Academy; in special operations deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, Africa and South Korea; and as a Squadron Commander.
- Dr. Timothy Swindle, director of the University of Arizona Space Institute and the Arizona Space Grant Consortium, will provide a brief history about the extensive role Arizona has played in the space program prior to the U.S. Space Force dedication into the Memorial.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the AVM, the original five branch pillars will be rededicated by local veterans including: Major General Lou Prentiss (USA, Ret.); Chuck Hale (Sgt., USMC), SCPO Darlene Gonzales (USN, Ret.), Colonel Tom Kirk (USAF, Ret.), and Lt. Commander Stephen Goodman (USCG, Ret.).
Lt. Colonel Amber Cargile (USAF, Ret.) will serve as mistress of ceremonies and the Rev. Mac McElroy will provide the invocation. Rear Admiral Ron Tucker (USN, Ret.), the founder of the AVM, will provide a look back on the last 10 years. Musical Theatre of Anthem and ProMusica Arizona, both of which have performed at ceremonies since 2011, will provide special music. The event will conclude with a military flyover (pending final Luke AFB approval) and the solar spotlight at 11:11am.
The Anthem Veterans Memorial is located in Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway. For day-of logistics and directions to the ceremony, visit www.onlineatanthem.com.
