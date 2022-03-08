Gear up for fun in Anthem. The community’s annual two-day event will be filled with free, family-friendly fun, including a business expo, craft vendors, carnival, food vendors, and entertainment. Kids can also dive into the Kids Zone. Residents and visitors from across the Valley are invited. If the carnival is what you’re looking for, it begins early on March 22. Presented by the Anthem Community Council, the community will be abuzz on March 26 through 27 from 10am to 4pm. The fun will be at Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway. This year’s sponsors include ProSkillServices.com, Great Hearts Anthem Preparatory and Academy, DLC Resources, Republic Services, Anthem Law, and Judge Gerald Williams.
IF YOU GO:
Anthem Days 2022
Date: March 26 & 27
Time: 10am to 4pm
Location: Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.