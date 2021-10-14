In September, the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kimberly McCartin-Baker as its next executive director.
Baker comes to the chamber with a strong operations and entrepreneurship background and considerable experience with community-based nonprofits and civic organizations. She has a BA in Business Administration and a minor in Healthcare Administration. Over the next 100 days, Baker will be working alongside the outgoing executive director, Heather Maxwell, the board of directors, staff, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition of leadership for the organization.
Coming from a long line of entrepreneurs, Baker says she formed an early foundation of drive and dedication throughout many aspects in her life. She owned and operated her own business in the salon industry for more than 10 years. Baker recently moved to Anthem from Northern California to be closer to her Arizona family and most recently worked for Indeed out of its Scottsdale office as an Optimization / Client Success representative.
For more information about the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce, or to register for an upcoming event, visit www.anthemareachamber.org, call 623.322.9127 or text AnthemArea to 72727.
