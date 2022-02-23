cst_2022-02-01_031-1.tiff

2020 Business Person of the Year, Tyler Ringe; Nominees: Manny Chazan, Work Hard Play Hard Marketing; Sawana Grimmett, The Salt Spa; Chris Gonzalez, loanDepot; 2021 Business Person of the Year Sam Crump; and 2020 Business Person of the Year Travis Ringe. 

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce continued its eighteen-year tradition of honoring outstanding local businesses and business leaders. Chamber leadership, small business owners, award nominees, friends and family gathered at the Anthem Golf & Country Club to celebrate the local business community’s success, innovation, and sustained investment in the community. 

Award nominations were accepted from the local community and the award selection committee carefully considered all nominations to arrive at the top nominees in each category. The red carpet event began with a cocktail hour featuring champagne and passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner and the business awards ceremony. The awards ceremony was also live-streamed to viewers at home to allow the community to join in the celebration. 

2019 Living Legacy Eric Kilstrom; Former Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Maxwell; 2020 Living Legacy Bonnie Smith

The evening was generously sponsored by Anthem Ammo, The Salt Spa, Edkey/ Caurus Academy, Shisler & Associates, American Family Insurance, Amped Coffee Company, Anthem Golf & Country Club, Andrew Z Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, Rotary Club of Anthem, Nanette McClelland Miller Agency - State Farm Insurance, MVP Shooter’s Den, Precise Pest Solutions, Anthem Law, loanDepot, VIP Mortgage Inc., ProSkill Services, Matthew Word Agency - Country Financial, Copper State Pavement, Azteca Home Services, Independent Insurance Broker, Diane ‘Dee’ Lee, Rain Man Roofing & Waterproofing, Elements Massage, MVP Shooter’s Den, Mike Spinelli Photography, Amy’s Little Plant Company. 

To learn more and see candid outtakes and quotes from presenters and award winners, visit the chamber’s Facebook page @anthemareachamber. 

Nominee: Desert Foothills Land Trust Executive Director Vicki Preston; 2021 Nonprofit of the Year: Karen Gallagher on behalf of Musical Theater of Anthem; and nominee: Rotary Club of Anthem President John Salem. 

And The 18th Annual Business Award Winners Are… 

  • Business Persons of The Year: Sam Crump - Anthem Law And Sam’s Frozen Yogurt 
  • Nonprofit of The Year: Musical Theater Of Anthem 
  • Economic Impact: Sunset Cyclery 
  • Community Impact: Dustin Holm, North Valley Custom Hauling 
  • Public Servant of The Year: Bill Black 
  • Commercial Design: Fuego Hot Yoga & Wellness 
  • Living Legacy: Heather Maxwell 
  • Leadership In Action: Mary Ellen Twohey, Uncorked Media Group 
  • Ambassador of The Year: Bill Black 
  • Congressional Recognition: Dustin Holm, North Valley Custom Hauling 
  • Top Guns: David Murphy, Nvent Marketing; Mary Ellen Twohey, Uncorked Media Group; Amanda Miller, Ink & Quill Communications; Eric Twohey, Uncorked Media Group; Rand Jenkins, Mountain Mojo Group 
  • Anthem Area Leadership Academy: Ryann Bader, Anthem Area Chamber Of Commerce; Charles Finzer, Desert Elite Group - Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Mary Ellen Twohey, Uncorked Media Group; Jeff Huff, Desert Elite Group - Berkshire Hathaway Home Services 

