Early life wasn’t too easy for Forest the cat. At just a few weeks old, he was found alone in the street, underweight and ill. He was taken to the Arizona Humane Society showing symptoms of severe gastrointestinal distress. Though his diagnostic tests came back clear, Forest spent all his time at the shelter isolated from other cats for fear he was contagious.
After six weeks with no improvement, a local Anthem-area woman named Megan was assigned to foster Forest for a few days with the hope he could gain enough weight to be neutered.
When Megan brought Forest home, she realized he was still very sick. She contacted a local animal rescue shelter to discuss options for treating him. However, she was told they could do nothing more for Forest and that he would be put down in a matter of days if they could not find a home for him. Megan, however, was determined to care for Forest.
“I had the choice to take him back to the shelter to be euthanized or have him signed over to me,” Megan said. “I chose the latter.”
Since Forest’s medical tests showed no sign of parasites or disease, Megan took it upon herself to try the simplest solution — she changed the brand of food he was eating. His health improved immediately, and he began to gain weight. She helped Forest learn some socialization skills, which were lacking after all the weeks he spent in isolation, and just a little while later Megan’s personal vet gave Forest a clean bill of health.
In June, Megan reached out to Anthem Pets, a 501(c)(3) animal rescue center in Anthem. Her goal was to get help in finding Forest his forever home. Touched by Forest’s story and Megan’s commitment to him, Anthem Pets volunteer Jessica Harris jumped to action.
“Megan was such an advocate and saved his life when no one else wanted to try to help him anymore,” Harris said. “Animals need us to be their voice, and doing nothing silences that voice.”
Harris began searching for a new foster family to care for Forest, and she was very pleased when several people showed interest in him. She sifted through the inquiries trying to find the best fit for his needs and personality and settled on a family who quickly came to love Forest and decided to adopt him.
Pets’ journey to their forever homes
Anthem Pets is no stranger to success stories like Forest’s. Founded in 2005, the rescue believes every pet deserves a loving home. Every animal that arrives at Anthem Pets receives comprehensive care, including necessary medical attention, vaccinations and spaying or neutering.
Their team of compassionate volunteers is committed to finding the perfect match between pets and their future families, taking extra care to screen and counsel applicants to ensure both pet and adopter are prepared for a fulfilling and lifelong companionship.
Through Anthem Pets’ efforts, abused and abandoned animals get a second chance, and many lost pets are reunited with their owners through the use of a Pet Hotline and a very active Facebook page. In July 2023 alone, Anthem Pets rescued 25 pets and found loving homes for 17 pets.
Anthem Pets offers an impressive home based fostering program to provide temporary homes for animals that need extra care, help with socialization or time to recover after medical procedures.
This crucial bridge allows pets to flourish in a home environment while they wait for their forever families to find them. Anthem Pets’ foster families play an integral role in providing love, stability and nurture to these animals, setting them up for a successful transition into their permanent homes.
Anthem Pets is not only focused on finding homes for animals but also dedicated to building a compassionate community. Through various outreach programs, workshops, and educational initiatives, the rescue promotes responsible pet ownership, animal welfare and the importance of spaying or neutering pets.
By partnering with local schools and community organizations, Anthem Pets fosters empathy and kindness towards animals, nurturing a future generation of responsible pet owners.
Anthem Pets relies on Anthem’s Community Support
As a nonprofit organization, Anthem Pets relies on the support and generosity of the community to continue their vital work. The financial support to cover medical bills alone is on average $8,000 per month. Because of this cost, Anthem Pet Rescue has an account on azgives.org that enables the community to give the much needed monthly donations that are needed.
Anthem Pet Rescue is in dire need of volunteers to submit for grants. There are several ways to get involved from volunteering your time, fostering from home, dropping off much needed supplies at the Anthem Community Center and contributing monthly to help with the unending medical bills.
By contributing to Anthem Pets, people can become an advocate for the voiceless and play a significant role in their journey towards a better life.
Anthem Pets likes to remind its stakeholders that every life they touch is a testament to the extraordinary bond between humans and animals — a bond that enriches our lives and makes the world a brighter place, one paw and person at a time.
