As inflation rises, nonprofit organizations throughout the state are especially feeling the pinch, particularly since charitable giving declined in 2022, therefore community support is more important than ever.
For more than 25 years, Cox employees — through Cox Charities — have donated nearly $10 million to help the Arizona communities in which they live and work. Last year alone, Cox Charities distributed more than $600,000 to local nonprofits.
Cox employees are once again helping to give back to their communities with an opportunity for Arizona nonprofits to boost their bottom lines. Organizations focused on K-12 education, diversity and inclusion and environment and sustainability programs can apply to receive grants of up to $10,000 through May 26. Visit the Arizona Community Foundation website to apply.
In 2022, more than $600,000 in Cox Charities grants went to 126 Arizona nonprofits serving communities in Arizona. Cox Charities funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships.
“We are so proud to continue a 27-year-old tradition of employee-supported fundraising, resulting in impactful grants for Arizona nonprofits,” said Susan Anable, Cox market vice president for Phoenix.
Cox Charities does not fund general or capital campaigns and is open to 501(c)(3)-designated organizations. Grant awards will be announced in the fall.
