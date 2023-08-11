Today is the first game of the Arizona Cardinals preseason, but the team has already been at work preparing for what they hope will be a successful 2023 season.
For fans hoping to catch their favorite players before the crowds of the season come in, the training camp is the perfect opportunity.
“Fans can come to watch and sit in the bleachers as if it’s a game,” said Lecitus Smith, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman. “It’s really convenient for our fans because you get to come, have a seat, watch the guys and we even sign autographs afterwards.”
With free admission and parking, an interactive kids zone, Big Red, cheerleader appearances, concessions and a team shop, the training camp has it all.
This year, the first two of three preseason games will be taking place at the Cardinals home field, State Farm Stadium.
Today's game kicks off week one, where the Cardinals will verse the Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. Then, Saturday, Aug. 19 the team will go head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Saturday, Aug. 26 they’ll head out to the U.S. Bank Stadium to play the Minnesota Vikings.
Originally from south Georgia, Smith went to college at Virginia Tech and was drafted in April of 2022 during the Cardinals second pick in the sixth round. Last season he appeared in 10 games, starting two as a rookie.
He said for the players, there’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes as they prepare for the season.
“It’s so much on your body in the physical aspect. You have meetings all day and when you have time you have to get recovery,” Smith said. “You have practice, film study, etc. For camp you have to make the ultimate sacrifice. You’re pretty much locked in seven days out of the week from sunup to sundown.”
Sept. 10 marks the first game of the 2023 season for the Cardinals. On the road, the Cardinals will be going up against the Washington Commanders.
Their first home game, Sept. 17, is against the New York Giants. Tickets can be purchased at azcardinals.com.
“I look forward to playing a lot of really good football and winning a lot of games as a team,” Smith said. “My personal goal is to play the best football I’ve played in my life. I’m trying to take my game to a whole new level, be my best self and just raise myself as a player.”
Smith explains that there’s nothing like the adrenaline that comes from running out of the tunnel for a game.
“It’s crazy and unlike any other feeling. You run out and it’s electric. They have the smoke going, all these fans cheering and the jumbo screen is all lit up,” he said. “In my opinion, we have the best fans in the whole league.”
Guests can buy single game tickets now for the upcoming season online at azcardinals.com. Fans also can use the website to stay up to date with all the news on their favorite players.
“I love it out here in Arizona, I love the team and everything that comes with it from our GM to our head coach,” Smith said. “I have loved this organization since the day I got here. I would love nothing more than to stay with this organization and this team as long as humanly possible.”
