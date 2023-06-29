American Legion Post 34 has elected Leo Witkowski as commander for 2023-24.
“I am excited to serve as the new commander and to accomplish the many initiatives and goals that lie ahead for Post 34,” Witkowski said.
“Looking ahead, the new leadership wants to involve more members as volunteers for our various committees and social activities. And, we’re anxious to recruit and welcome younger veterans while keeping our fellow members’ retention rate high. In addition, the team plans to create ambassadors to greet our members and guests every time they visit Post 34. A friendly, welcoming atmosphere is the goal for all.”
Witkowski said other goals include expanding the Post’s front patio to add covered space for up to 100 more members as well as giving the Post a “much-needed facelift.”
Witkowski and his wife, Joanne, moved to Scottsdale from Chicago in mid-2020 and the two became members of American Legion Post 34 in late-2021.
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship.
American Legion Post 34 has meetings at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month. It also has Legion Auxiliary, Legion Riders and Sons of Legion groups.
Those interested in joining can stop by American Legion Post 34, located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road, and ask the bartender for a membership application. For more information, visit azpost34.org.
