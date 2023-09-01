Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and west central Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In west central Arizona, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tonopah, Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg Junction, Vicksburg and Aguila. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST/MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central La Paz, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. Portions of southeast California, including the following area, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST/Midnight PDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall creating excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered thunderstorms will develop through this evening producing locally heavy rainfall. Localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&